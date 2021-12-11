Dolly Parton Talks ‘Creative Vampires’ And How People Steal Her Ideas

Dolly Parton Talks ‘Creative Vampires’ And People Taking Her Ideas

Dolly Parton is the brains behind a slew of country music hits, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and much more.

The country music star opened up about her life’s “creative vampires.”

Here’s what Dolly Parton had to say about creative vampires and how she handles them.

The “9 to 5” singer has been a prolific songwriter and has worked in the entertainment industry for decades.

She’s seen plenty of people try to claim credit for other people’s work.

“Creative vampires,” as Parton put it, are people who steal ideas.

“And then there are your creative vampires,” Parton said in a People interview in December 2021.

“You have your energy vampires, and you have some people who will just eat you alive.”

Parton went on to define a creative vampire.

“A creative vampire is someone who steals your ideas, claims them as their own, and then scatters them.”

However, Parton acknowledges that when people share ideas, more can be accomplished.

“There’s an old adage that goes, ‘There’s no limit to what can be accomplished if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit,’ and it’s true.

But if someone steals your idea, that’s the hardest part.”

Parton modestly described herself as “not the worst person in the world,” and she isn’t one to plagiarize.

She also stated that she would never claim to know more than she does.

Despite the fact that the singer has accomplished a lot in her long career, she admits she couldn’t have done it all on her own.

Dollywood, according to Parton, is the perfect example of this.

“I own a variety of businesses, including Dollywood,” says the entrepreneur.

It was my idea to open Dollywood, a theme park, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to run it on my own,” Parton explained.

“However, I always do that with anything.

I employ individuals.

I see what I need and want, but I know I won’t be able to do it all on my own.”

The “Jolene” singer stated that she never claims to “know what I don’t know,” and that she is aware of her limitations, which she considers a strength.

Parton has a lot of great ideas and plans, but she also knows when she needs to ask for help to make them a reality.

