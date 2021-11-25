Dolly Parton Throwback Photo: ‘From Me and Mine’ Dolly Parton Celebrates Thanksgiving With Sweet Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton shared a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Happy (hashtag)Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” the 75-year-old singer wrote on Thursday, November 25 on Instagram.

In the vintage photo, the “Jolene” singer wore a black dress with a white ruffle down the front, with her signature blonde hair standing high atop her head.

Dean, on the other hand, was dressed in a suit with a purple shirt and a purple and black striped tie.

“Carl Dean was hot!” exclaimed one fan of Parton’s younger days.

“Obsessed with all the Carl Dean publicity lately,” one user added.

A third admirer praised the “Coat of Many Colors” singer for her and Dean’s 55-year marriage.

“I admire how pure and true you have remained throughout the years,” the user wrote.

“I’m so happy for you that your marriage has lasted so long.

Parton’s throwback photo, which shows the couple sitting on what appears to be a velvet couch, is the singer’s second in as many months to give fans a glimpse into her life with Dean, who is now 79 years old.

While promoting her new apparel launch earlier this month, the Grammy winner sang her husband’s praises.

On November 2, the author of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics captioned an edited throwback photo of the couple on Instagram, saying, “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!”

In the photo, the Dollywood owner smiled while holding hands with her man.

Dean, on the other hand, was dressed in one of the tees from her new vintage merchandise line.

Parton, who married Dean in May 1966, has tried to keep her marriage out of the spotlight as much as possible over the years.

However, on his birthday earlier this year, she paid tribute to her love by recreating her Playboy magazine cover, more than 40 years after she first donned the bunny ears and corset.

“Today, July 20th, is the twentieth day of the month.”

“It’s my husband Carl’s birthday, and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Parton said in a video posted to Twitter in July, wearing a black bodysuit, bunny ears, and a bow tie.

“Do you recall what I said a while ago?”

