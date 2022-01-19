Dolly Parton Unveils Her Tombstone Wishes

Dolly Parton Has Revealed Her Tombstone Wishes

Dolly Parton, who is 76 years old, has accomplished more in her lifetime than many others.

She is a constant source of positivity and warmth, as evidenced by the countless fans who back her up.

Parton has stated that she has no desire to retire, but she did once respond to a question about what she wants engraved on her tombstone.

Here’s what the country superstar had to say.

Parton is a prolific songwriter who can write multiple hits in a single day.

Graveyards, she claims, provide her with a lot of inspiration.

In her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she said, “I used to love going to graveyards a lot.”

“I’d read someone’s name on their gravestone or see a small child’s grave and wonder what their story was.”

I’d make up lives for all those people in the cemetery by making up stories in my head.

I suppose that’s just what a creative mind does.”

She explained that cemeteries do not scare her.

She told Good Morning America, “That isn’t a morbid thing.”

“I like cemeteries because they were some of the best kept when I was growing up – people always took care of the graves, it’s like a golf course.”

It’s a very peaceful, quiet place to visit where only weirdos like me want to spend time.

I don’t go there just to hang out with the dead; the dead, on the other hand, do not scare me.

“I’m scared of the living.”

The hosts of Live With Kelly and Michael peppered Parton with rapid-fire questions during an interview.

These ranged from questions about her favorite color to whether or not “dumb blonde” jokes irritated her.

Kelly Ripa asked what Parton wanted on her tombstone after several questions, quickly adding, “I didn’t write these.”

“Tombstone,” Parton joked, “pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.”

“As for the pizza, I’m not going anywhere anytime soon, so forget about it.”

In a 1978 interview, Parton said she had no plans to get a gravestone, despite her joke in response to the question.

Parton told Playboy, “I don’t want a tombstone.”

