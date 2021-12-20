Dolly Parton wanted to make a change to an insulting remark she made about Elton John during her Playboy interview.

Dolly Parton graced the cover of Playboy in 1978, and she sat down for a 17-page interview.

Parton later regretted a remark she made about Elton John after the interview was over.

Lawrence Grobel, a writer, was contacted by her to request that her words be changed.

Parton agreed to appear on the cover of Playboy despite her reservations.

Her appearance on the cover was contingent on her approval of the photograph.

She didn’t want to be photographed naked in the magazine, either.

According to Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, she stated, “I wasn’t naked.”

“You only saw me in my bunny suit with my boobs protruding a little.”

I wouldn’t bother with a layout.

“I’m not that brave, and I don’t appear to be that attractive.”

Parton eventually agreed to the photo, which features her dressed as a black Playboy Bunny with ears.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of publicity,” she said, adding, “but it’s only because there’s a really long article in there that I’m quite proud of.”

Parton had to do some editing to get the version of the article she was proud of.

Parton allegedly contacted Grobel as the publication date approached.

She wanted to read the completed article because they had become friends during the interview process.

Despite his reservations, Grobel dispatched the galleys to her.

Parton reached out again soon after, hoping to change one of her remarks.

Parton talked about her career path and used John as an example of someone with waning star power during the interview.

To avoid being too specific, she wanted to put the word “an” in front of his name.

“Most people say in this business, a career lasts five years from when you really get hot to when you start getting colder, like Elton John,” the updated comment reads.

“Perhaps I should refrain from referring to people by their first names.”

Despite Parton’s desire for the comment to be less directly directed at John, he is still mentioned in the final interview as someone who is “getting colder.”

Parton recreated her iconic cover shoot for her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday years later.

