Dolly Parton’s Affair Hints

Dolly Parton Has Dropped Hints About Having an Affair

Rumors of Dolly Parton’s affairs are nothing new to her.

People often speculate about her relationships with co-stars and collaborators, despite the fact that she married when she was 20 years old.

Carl Thomas Dean’s aversion to the limelight only feeds rumors, as some fans doubt he’s real.

Parton’s own secrecy about the rumors adds to the intrigue.

Here’s what she’s said about any potential extramarital affairs.

When it came to rumors of affairs early in her career, Parton tended to avoid them.

She frequently stated that she would not confirm or deny whether she had cheated on her husband.

She did say that if she had, she would not have told him.

He wouldn’t want to know, she assumed.

Dolly Parton and her husband when they were younger (they've been married for about 50 years)

According to Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters With Dolly Parton, she said, “He wouldn’t want to know.”

“I’m not sure I’d tell him about it.”

He’d be more likely to tell than I am.

He’s well aware that I’m not leaving.

Nobody in the world could ever take Carl’s place, no matter who I met or what kind of affair I had.

There’s no way in hell I’m ever losing this man.”

Parton got her big break when she landed a role on The Porter Wagoner Show.

Despite the fact that they were both married and Porter Wagoner was 20 years her senior, many people believed they were romantically involved.

Parton admitted that the two fought frequently, but she refused to say whether or not they were having an affair at the time.

“Whether it’s a love affair or not,” she wrote in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, “you’re all in, in the relationship.”

“You are connected, whether it is sexual or simply passionate.

It’s a love-hate relationship between the two of them.

It is, in a sense, a marriage.”

Watch Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner's awkwardly funny duet from 1973 here:

Parton also stated that the rumor of a possible relationship aided in the sale of records.

“It helps sell the duets if people think you’re doing it,” she wrote.

“Who’s going to admit whether or not it’s true?”

Parton starred in the movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which was released in 1982.

Even though the movie was…

