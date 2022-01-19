Dolly Parton’s age and net worth are both unknown.

What is Dolly Parton’s age and net worth?

DOLLY PARTON is one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all time, with over 100 million albums sold worldwide and a devoted following.

Fans from all over the world flock to Dollywood, her famous theme park, to see the international star.

Dolly Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in the state of Tennessee, United States.

She has a total of 25 RIAA certified Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum awards, making her the most decorated female country performer of all time.

Dolly has 25 singles that have charted at No. 1 in the United States.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts, a first for a female artist.

She has nine Grammy nominations, two Academy Award nominations, ten Country Music Association Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and three American Music Awards to her credit.

Dolly Parton grew up in a humble cabin in rural Tennessee, the fourth of 12 children, with parents Robert and Avie Lee Parton.

Dolly shared a bed with several of her siblings because her family was extremely poor at the time.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed a net worth of (dollar)650 million since her rise to fame in the late 1970s.

Dolly has written over 3,000 songs, the most famous of which is I Will Always Love You, which was a hit for her and Whitney Houston.

Her most popular – and probably best-known – songs are:

On May 30, 1966, Dolly married Carl Thomas Dean, and the couple is still together.

Carl rarely accompanies Dolly to any events, and the couple keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

Dolly and Dean aren’t parents, but Dolly is Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

The singer has previously expressed her reasons for never having children.

“God has a plan for everything,” she explained.

I believe it was his plan for me not to have children so that everyone else’s children could be mine.

And they’re doing it now.”

Dolly has stated that she used to feel guilty about not having children, but no longer does.

“Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, ‘Aren’t you glad we didn’t have kids? We don’t have kids to worry about,” she told Billboard.