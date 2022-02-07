Dolly Parton’s co-hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards are Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will co-host the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Dolly Parton.

It’s Dolly Parton and a few of her pals, for crying out loud!

Parton, who will be joined by additional co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, was announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards by Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC last week.

The 2022 celebration will be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Prime Video in March, with no commercial interruptions.

“I’m ecstatic to be hosting the ACM Awards from Vegas on March 7th.”

In a press release, Parton said, “Watch for us because we’re going to have a good time.”

The legend is having a fantastic year so far.

Parton’s new album, Run, Rose, Run, will be released on March 4 to coincide with the release of her original novel of the same name, written with James Patterson and due out on March 7.

She was also named a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 last week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dolly Parton back to Allegiant Stadium for this historic 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show.

“Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient.”

“There is no one better than Dolly Parton to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide,” says the executive producer.

“Dolly Parton’s enduring impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being is a testament to her ongoing impact,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“We are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations, as we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time.”

Amazon is enthusiastic about developing 360-degree entertainment experiences.

