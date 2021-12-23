Dolly Parton’s favorite holiday movie is a timeless classic that she sees every year.

Dolly Parton’s favorite holiday movie is a timeless classic that she watches year after year.

Dolly Parton is widely regarded as the “Queen of Country Music,” a stage and screen icon who has influenced pop culture for more than five decades.

Parton is accustomed to navigating life as a celebrity and communicates with fans on a daily basis.

Parton, on the other hand, is a self-proclaimed pop culture connoisseur who enjoys both movies and music.

Parton has spoken out about some of her favorite things over the years, including her all-time favorite holiday film.

There are a few films that appear to have stood the test of time, growing in popularity with each passing year.

It’s a Wonderful Life is a must-see holiday classic for Parton, who keeps it on her television.

Parton gushed about the film in 2020, telling Us Weekly that it’s a “tradition” in her house to watch it every holiday season: “We watch that every year, like everybody does! I love watching that every year!”

Parton revealed to Today in 2020 that one of her Christmas traditions is to host “Cookie Night” with her family’s children.

Parton even dresses up as Santa Claus to make the evening extra special.

It’s a Wonderful Life, a 1946 film, is a favorite of many people, including Dolly Parton.

The film, directed by Frank Capra, tells the story of George Bailey, a humble man who has had to put his own dreams and ambitions aside in order to help others.

George considers suicide one night, but is stopped by an angel named Clarence.

The angel, who is attempting to earn his wings, demonstrates to George the immeasurable good he has done for the world through his selfless actions.

It’s a Wonderful Life has received five Academy Award nominations and is widely regarded as one of the best films of all time…

