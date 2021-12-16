Dolly Parton’s First Christmas as a Musician: How She Spoiled Her Parents

Dolly Parton’s Parents’ First Christmas After She Began Making Money as a Musician

Dolly Parton has starred in several Christmas films and has released holiday songs such as “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” “Hard Candy Christmas,” and “With Bells On,” but she gave back to her parents in one significant way when she first started making money.

Parton was known as the daughter of Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Caroline before she was dubbed the Queen of Country.

This family had humble beginnings, according to Country Thang Daily, with Parton’s father working as a sharecropper before purchasing his own piece of land to farm tobacco and raise livestock.

Parton, of course, became one of country music’s biggest stars after hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

As a result, the singer of “Hard Candy Christmas” returned the favor in a unique way to her parents.

Despite the fact that Parton’s family was “dirt poor” as a child, she frequently mentions how much love she and her siblings had for one another.

When the musician finally made enough money to support herself as a musician, she gave her parents cars for Christmas, with her father’s car being especially sentimental.

In an interview with Billboard, Parton said, “It was always my wish to do something great for my family.”

“I adored my parents, my father and mother.”

My father was a truck driver throughout his life.

I bought my father a big blue truck, which he was very proud of.

He had no intention of selling it.

He was able to keep it.”

Despite the fact that her father passed away, the artist stated that the truck is still very much a part of her family.

Parton said her nieces and nephews have been playing in the truck since she got it back.

Parton purchased a Cadillac for her mother in the same year that she bought her father’s truck.

She traded it in every few years, the most recent being a gold Cadillac that was returned to Parton after her mother died.

In the same interview, she added, “I wouldn’t take nothing for it.”

“It gets a lot of use from my husband.

Because it was Mama’s car, and I still drive it occasionally, I refer to it as the ‘Dolly-Mama.’ No one dares to mess with the Dolly-Mama because it was such a valuable possession.

When I first started making money, I was always proud of what I could do for my family.”

