Dolly Parton’s First Country Song

Dolly Parton’s Realization That She Wanted to Be a Country Singer

Dolly Parton has been in the entertainment business for over six decades.

Since she was a small child, Parton has had a passion for music.

Here’s how she described the moment she realized she wanted to pursue a career as a country singer.

Parton was surrounded by music from an early age.

Her relatives, she claims, were all very musical.

Bill Owens, her uncle, sparked her interest in music.

“My mother’s people were musical, mostly gospel, but my mother and all of her people, as well as some of my daddy’s people, play some musical instruments,” Parton tells USA Today.

Parton continues, “I had an uncle, Bill Owens, who used to take me around to different places to sing.”

“He taught me all the guitar chords because he recognized early on that I was serious about my singing.”

Parton’s first hit song, “Puppy Love,” was released when she was 13 years old, and she couldn’t stop crying when she heard it on the radio for the first time.

She claims she was so ecstatic that she fell to the floor.

She also appeared on The Grand Ole Opry that year.

She tells W magazine, “I got an encore, but I only had the one song, so I sang it again!”

“I was about to commit suicide when I first heard “Puppy Love” on the radio.

At my aunt’s house, I was sitting at the counter when I heard my own voice.

Because she was mopping, I slid across the floor.

I was attempting to reach the radio.

Even now, nothing compares to hearing myself on the radio for the first time.”

The singer of “Love Is Like a Butterfly” tells W magazine that she began her career as a songwriter.

After visiting graveyards, she was inspired to write songs.

“I’d read someone’s name on their stone or see a little kid’s grave and wonder what their story was,” she explains.

In 1965, Dolly Parton (along with her uncle Bill Owens) signed with Monument Records.

“I Wasted My Tears” was her first single, followed by “What Do You Think About Lovin’,” “Happy, Happy Birthday Baby,” and “Old Enough to Know Better” for the record label.

Parton claims that she always knew she wanted to be a country singer because she would make a lot of money…

