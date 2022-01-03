Dolly Parton’s Inadvertent Influence on John Madden’s ‘Madden Cruiser’

Dolly Parton’s Famous ‘Madden Cruiser’ Was Inadvertently Inspired by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s fans frequently cite her kindness and generosity as reasons to admire her.

Her generous nature unintentionally connects her to legendary football coach John Madden.

Parton provided the inspiration for the famous Madden Cruiser by allowing him to use her lavish tour bus.

“My bus and my stage costumes,” Parton told Vanity Fair in 2012. Though the bus appears unassuming from the outside, the inside is more luxurious.

Parton demonstrated the bus during a tour with Oprah Winfrey.

It comes complete with a kitchen, bunk beds, a private bedroom for Parton, two bathrooms, and a wig closet.

It’s also pink, with images of Dolly Parton adorning the walls.

I’m going for “Dolly Parton in front of her tour bus” energy this summer pic.twitter.comqsEc6D5gjU

Anyone interested in seeing the bus in person can do so at Dollywood, where it is now parked.

Madden was frequently required to travel due to the demands of his job.

He despised flying, which was his problem.

“The problem for John was never the plane itself,” producer Bob Stenner told ESPN. “It was his claustrophobia.”

Madden used to commute between cities using Amtrak trains.

His schedule, however, made this impossible one week.

He had a week to travel from Atlanta to Las Vegas to Washington, DC, and he couldn’t find a train or car schedule that would get him there on time.

Fortunately, CBS reached out to Parton’s team.

Madden was given permission to borrow her bus for a week.

He was reportedly so taken with the bus that he bought his own, the Madden Cruiser.

Madden Cruiser is the legend’s preferred mode of transportation. pic.twitter.com8b57BxYpUy

He worked out a deal with Greyhound to customize the (dollar)500,000 bus he’d use to get to games.

The bus was donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, where it was restored to its original 1987 glory.

When she was on tour, Parton said she spent time on the bus with the band.

She enjoyed the family atmosphere that developed as a result of their travels together.

“I am a member of the band, and I live with them.”

“I travel with them because I don’t like to be separated from my group,” she explained to Playboy…

