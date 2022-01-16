Dolly Parton’s Limited Edition Ice Cream Is Releasing a New Album

Dolly Parton’s Limited Edition Ice Cream Is Back — With a New Album!

Dolly Parton and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams collaborated on the Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream flavor in 2021.

The launch went well, and the ice cream was quickly sold out.

Fans who missed out on the first release will be able to purchase Parton’s ice cream again in 2022.

The flavor, as well as an exclusive digital album, will be released soon to commemorate Parton’s new book.

Parton has revealed details about most aspects of her life, including her favorite foods, in over five decades of interviews.

She enjoys a variety of cuisines, including Indian, Italian, and Mexican, but she has a particular fondness for the Southern cooking she grew up with.

“It’s all country cooking,” says the chef.

She told Parade, “When I travel, I’ll bring my grits because I get so hungry on the road.”

“During the week, I try to stick to my low-carb diet, but when I know I’ll have a day off, I say, ‘Make me a pan of corn bread.'”

Food and men – in that order – have always been my downfalls.

😀

Parton likes to impress her dinner guests with one of her tried-and-true recipes, such as roast pork, green beans, turnip greens, and fried okra.

She told The New York Times, “I love roast pork, especially the fatty part.”

“I can’t help myself.”

It’s better if the food is greasy.”

Parton collaborated with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor in 2021.

Working with Dolly Parton was a dream come true for Jeni Britton Bauer, the owner of Jeni’s.

“I just felt like we loved the flavor so much when we made it, and it was like, when we’re really emotional about something, it’s really special.”

She told Thrillist, “I just felt like she’d love it.”

“It felt like we had understood and created something together when she came back and loved the same one we did.”

Because the flavor was so popular, it had to be discontinued.

