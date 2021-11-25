Dolly Parton’s Meeting with Brenda Lee, Her Childhood Idol

Brenda Lee began singing as a child.

She was the biggest female pop star in the game by the 1960s.

Lee was a favorite of Dolly Parton’s as a child.

Here’s what happened when Dolly Parton finally met one of her biggest influences.

As a child, the “Jolene” singer idolized a number of well-known singers, but one of her favorites was Lee.

Parton recalls her sister telling her that she had a better voice than her idol at one point.

Parton was overjoyed by the compliment because she regarded Lee so highly.

Dolly Parton once said, “I can almost read what people are thinking.”

Parton wrote in her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, that “Brenda Lee was already on the scene” when she was a kid.

“She, too, was a child at the time.

‘Oh, I could never sing like that,’ I used to think, and then my older sister Willadeene said, ‘Oh, you’re better than Brenda Lee.’ She might have just been saying it because she loved me, but I knew it was a lie.

Having my sister think I’m that good made me feel special.

We all adored Brenda.”

Parton had the opportunity to meet more and more of her idols as her career progressed.

The two singers became friends when they met in Nashville.

Parton wrote, “It turned out that Brenda’s husband and I attended Central High School together and were friends.”

“And that provided us with fodder for conversation.”

We used to go to Nashville as a couple—Ronnie Shacklett and Carl Dean, high-school buddies, and Brenda and me.

We’d eat, play cards, and do whatever we wanted at each other’s houses.”

This 1970 song is described by Dolly Parton as “one of the saddest songs I’ve ever been a part of.”

Parton and Lee bonded over the fact that their husbands were high school friends, as well as the fact that they’re both petite.

Lee is an individual who…

