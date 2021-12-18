Dolly Parton’s mother stated that keeping the children “sad enough” was an important part of their upbringing.

Dolly Parton’s mother stated that keeping the kids “sad enough” was an important part of their upbringing.

The Parton clan is quite large.

Dolly Parton was the fourth of 12 children raised in a two-room Tennessee house.

Parton’s mother, Avie Lee Owens, had to get creative in order to keep her many young children in line.

One of these was a little surprising: she believed she needed to keep the kids “sad enough” to keep them from misbehaving.

She did it in the following manner.

Parton and her siblings had to rely on one another as children.

Their father, Lee Parton, was hard at work on the farm, and their mother was exhausted and preoccupied with the youngest child.

This meant that the older siblings were responsible for looking after the younger siblings.

“There were so many of us,” Parton said on Hallmark Home andamp; Family, “that we, each older one, had to take care of the others.”

“Mom had only one child at the time.”

Our ages differed by only 18 to two years.

‘Well, this one’s going to be your baby,’ Mom would say as the children multiplied.’

Regrettably, the child Parton was supposed to help raise died.

Both she and her mother were devastated, she said.

Owens tried a variety of strategies to keep her 12 children on their best behavior, as raising 12 children was a lot of work.

According to Stephen Miller’s book Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton, “Mother controlled us with religion, fear, and love.”

“When none of them worked, she blew the whistle on us,” says the narrator.

Whippings were used to discipline Lee Parton’s children.

Parton admitted to hitting them “a little too hard” on occasion, but she joked that she should have been whipped more often.

Because telling Lee Parton about any misbehavior was the last resort, Owens tried a variety of methods to keep the kids in line first.

One of these included singing to them, not to lull them to sleep, but rather to agitate them.

Owens explained, “When you have 12 kids, you have to do something to keep them out of meanness.”

“I’d sing until they cried.”

They’d stop fighting if I made them sad enough.”

Parton said her mother was one of her earliest musical influences, even though some of the songs made her cry.

