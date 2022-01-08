Dolly Parton’s New Novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ Is About ‘the Music Business.’

Dolly Parton is the Queen of Country Music, an actress, and a novelist.

Her most recent book includes themes about “strong women” as well as an inside look at the music industry.

Here’s everything we know about Parton and Patterson’s upcoming film Run, Rose, Run, which will be released in March 2022.

Parton is a multi-award-winning country singer known for songs like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Islands in the Stream,” as well as an author who recently collaborated with James Patterson on a fictional work.

Run, Rose, Run will be available on March 7, 2022, at most major book retailers.

Parton discussed what makes a good book during an interview with MIC.

The latest album from the Queen of Country includes elements of romance, love, suspense, and even some insight into the music industry.

Parton has never shied away from discussing workplace gender inequality.

Run, Rose, Run is a thriller about a “star on the rise” who is willing to go to any length to survive, according to the Google description of the novel.

“Even Run, Rose, Run is about very strong women, and I’m hoping to work with strong women in the production of the film we’re hoping to release.”

“It’s all about being as good as or better than,” Parton said in the same interview about one of the album’s songs, “Woman Up And Take It Like A Man.”

“I’m not one to protest or march in the streets,” she continued, “but different things must be done to draw attention, and I’m one of the ones who does it in song.”

“Set an example.”

Run, Rose, Run wouldn’t be Parton’s only novel.

In 2009, the artist published the picture book I Am a Rainbow, which linked emotions to rainbow colors.

Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Parton’s autobiography, was released in 1994.

However, what sets Run, Rose, Run apart is that it is a fictional story that deals with real-life issues of social justice and gender inequality.

“Everyone has to deal with things in their own unique way, based on their personalities and beliefs,” Parton said.

“I’m all about empowering women and striving to be the best woman I can be.”

