Dolly Parton’s sister claims that her sister isn’t always honest with the press: ‘She’s full of crap.’

‘She’s Full of Crap,’ says Dolly Parton’s sister, who claims Parton isn’t always truthful with the press.

Dolly Parton is quick to tell family stories that range from funny to touching.

Stella, her sister, claims that not all of these stories are true.

Stella revealed that Parton will sometimes fabricate stories for the sake of good press.

She told her about a time when Parton lied to her.

As the fourth of twelve children, Parton grew up in a large Tennessee family.

The kids relied on each other for entertainment, which in the Parton household included music.

Parton’s sister Rachel told People, “Singing was like breathing at home.”

Because Parton’s mother, Avie Lee Owens, was already overburdened with her own children, she enlisted the help of the older ones to look after the younger ones.

“There were so many of us,” Parton told Home and Family, “that we, each older one, had to take care of the others.”

“Mom was only expecting one child.”

The age difference between us was only 18 months to two years.

‘Well, this one’s going to be your baby,’ Mom would say as the children multiplied.’

The siblings had a close relationship as a result of this.

While the family is close-knit, they have had their share of problems.

Every year, Parton’s mother and sisters would plan a vacation together.

Parton always waxed ecstatic about the trips, but Stella had a different perspective.

“It was always a fiasco,” she said in Stephen Miller’s book Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton.

“I’ve always despised them; I only made it through two or three of them before deciding not to go any further.”

When Miller brought up the sisters’ differing perspectives on the trips, Stella explained that Parton doesn’t always tell the truth to the press.

“Oh, she’s a liar,” Stella said.

“Anyone who can write that many songs can make up a lot of stuff… she’s got a never-ending imagination.”

Stella went on to describe a time when one of Parton’s stories didn’t match reality.

“I read that we went shopping, and I saw in Good Housekeeping that we went shopping in New York, and she’s never taken me shopping in New York, so I called her and asked, ‘What the hell is this? We went…’

