Dolly Parton’s Wig and Makeup-Free Moment

Dolly Parton’s Wig and Makeup Were Removed for the First Time

It is difficult to be a celebrity.

There is constant pressure to appear attractive.

Dolly Parton is known for her big hair and makeup, but there was a time when she ditched her signature look.

Here’s what she had to say about ditching her wig and makeup for a day.

Parton revealed her morning routine to The New York Times in an interview.

She removes her makeup every morning.

She says she sleeps with her makeup on in case of an emergency.

In any situation, the country singer wants to look her best.

“I wash my face in the morning,” Parton says.

“You never know if you’ll wreck the bus or if you’ll be in a hotel and there’ll be a fire.”

As a result, I wear makeup at night and wash my face in the morning.”

For another reason, Parton told The Wall Street Journal, she prefers not to remove all of her makeup.

She claims she wants to present herself nicely for her husband, Carl Dean.

“I don’t like going home and completely tearing down because my poor husband has to look at me,” Parton explains.

“And then when I wake up in the morning, I start all over again, putting on my makeup and then touching it up throughout the day.”

I use a lot of Maybelline products, and I’ve worn Max Factor’s Panstik makeup for all of my adult life; I have to order it from different places because it’s no longer available.”

Parton became depressed after an “affair of the heart” ended.

She explained to Ladies’ Home Journal in 1986 that she understood how people could come to the point of considering suicide.

Parton, on the other hand, decided to travel with her friend Judy Ogle.

Parton and Ogle flew to Tennessee to visit her family.

Parton would take a ride in her camper without any makeup or her signature wig during these times, according to the publication.

She’d drive to her secret hideaway in Hemet, California, with Ogle by her side.

Parton spent her vacation swimming, playing the guitar, writing songs, and reading.

Parton thought her hometown’s prostitute was stunning.

Some people were lowering their heads…

