Dolores Catania of RHONJ is dating someone new after her divorce from David: ‘Gave Her Everything But Didn’t Get the Same’

Dolores Catania of RHONJ is dating someone new after her split from David: ‘Gave Her Everything But Didn’t Get the Same’

While Dolores Catania’s romance with David Principe will be explored in season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the twosome are in a very different place now.

“This past summer, Dolores and David split up.

“There was no bad blood between them,” the source tells Us, adding that they “grew apart” and their relationship “didn’t progress” into what Catania, 50, had hoped for since they began dating in 2017.

Catania’s relationship had previously been a topic of discussion on RHONJ, with her co-stars wondering if Principe, 57, would ever propose to her.

Catania, according to the source, “didn’t care if they got engaged,” but the lack of time spent together contributed to the breakup.

“She gave everything she had,” the insider continued, “but David didn’t reciprocate.”

“He was non-existent in her social life and only showed up at her events on rare occasions.”

They simply had very different lives and were unable to coexist.

She wasn’t happy on the inside, and she tried to hide it from her friends for a while.”

Earlier this year, the Bravo personality opened up about how her decision to get plastic surgery caused her and Principe to fall out.

“It’s not about what I needed; it’s about what I wanted.”

I’m not concerned with what others believe I require in my life.

In March, Catania told Us, “I’ve had enough.”

“He was furious.”

He was furious with me and would not stop.

I let him be mad for a little while before telling him, ‘Listen, you either live with it or we have to move on.’ There had been some stress in the relationship, family stress fractures.”

She was thinking about what a man should expect in a relationship with her at the time.

“If you’re a man in my life, No. 1, you have to be confident enough in yourself to handle my relationship with my ex-husband,” said the reality star, who has a daughter, Gabrielle, 26, and a son, Frankie, 23, with ex-husband Frank Catania.

“And you have to be a man to be able to do it.”

