Dominic Fike is the newest member of the Euphoria cast.

Get to know Dominic Fike, who will play Jules and Rue’s friend Elliot in season two of Euphoria.

On January 7, the show will return to HBO.

There is a new kid on the block.

This season, Dominic Fike joins Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and others in the ensemble cast of HBO’s Euphoria.

Fike described his character, Elliot, to Variety as one of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules’ (Schafer) “homies” when the casting was first announced. He added that the character reminds him of his younger self, saying, “I don’t have to do much acting… He’s exactly like me.”

I’d say s–t and do s–t.”

However, a new trailer suggests that Elliot will stir up even more drama between Jules and Rue, with former lovers turning into enemies in a love triangle to rival all love triangles.

“I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram… and going into hiding,” Fike told Variety, adding, “I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram… and going into hiding.”

“I’m excited.”

So, because Fike will play a major role in this season of Euphoria, we decided to investigate his background.

Here’s what we found out:

He’s a musician who rose to fame thanks to SoundCloud: The Florida native rose to prominence after releasing music on the platform.

Don’t Forget About Me, Demos, was his debut album, which he released on the music platform.

Fike, then 21, was signed to Columbia Records after the project went viral.

He went on to work with artists such as Halsey, Justin Bieber, and Paul McCartney, among others.

2. He got sober after a rocky period: According to Complex, when Fike released his debut album in 2017, he was in jail for battery of a police officer.

When he first released the EP, Fike said he “couldn’t check the views or respond to the homies” because he was “wrong place, wrong time, charge with my brother.”

He used the money he received from Columbia to hire a lawyer for his mother, who was facing drug charges…

