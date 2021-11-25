Dominic Orlando, star of Mindhunter, has died at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer.

Dominic Orlando, the creator of Mindhunter, has died at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer.
Dominic Orlando, the writer for Netflix and Amazon’s MINDHUNTER, died at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer, leaving fans waiting for season 3 of the true-crime show.
Orlando died on November 17 in Washington, DC, according to the Creative Artists Agency, which released a statement on Wednesday.
In 1992, the Brooklyn-born playwright co-founded the No Pants Theater Company in New York.
The mission of Orlando and No Pants Theater was to restore theater to its “original role as a place where society confronts its spiritual self.”
He moved to Minneapolis in the early 1990s to continue writing plays and co-found the Workhaus Collective, a theater company.
Orlando wrote and directed plays such as A Short Play About Globalization, The Sense of What Should Be, and A Short Play About 911 while in Minneapolis.
There will be more to come…
Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.
The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.
Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.
Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.
charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https
loading="lazy" class="lazyload" alt="Dominic Orlando died of complications from cancer" width="801" height="960" data-src="https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg" data-credit="Alamy Stock Photo" data-sizes="(max-width: 375px) 335px, (max-width: 520px) 480px, 620px" data-img="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns=%22http://www.w3.org/2000/svg%22%20viewBox=%220%200%200.8%201%22%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-srcset="https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=335 335w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=480 480w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=620 620w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=670 670w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=960 960w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1240 1240w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1005 1005w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1440 1440w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1860 1860w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1340 1340w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=1920 1920w, https://www.the-sun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2021/11/847317a8-a709-43fa-89ce-5f9e679457c4.jpg?w=2480 2480w" />