Don Cheadle Reveals Betty White’s Secret for Their ‘The Golden Palace’ Scenes

The Golden Palace, a spin-off of The Golden Girls, continued the franchise.

Betty White was remembered by Don Cheadle by revealing a trick she used in their scenes together.

Bea Arthur was ready to leave The Golden Girls after her role as Dorothy Zbornak.

The rest of the cast, on the other hand, was eager to continue.

The Golden Palace, a spin-off of the original show, premiered later that year.

Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) all moved to Miami and co-owned a hotel.

They didn’t have much of a staff, so they had to run the hotel themselves.

Roland Wilson, played by Cheadle, was a manager.

Chuy Castillos, the chef, was played by Cheech Marin.

Arthur did make an appearance in one of the episodes.

The show lacked the magic of The Golden Girls.

It lasted only one season and was cancelled.

Nobody asked her to do it, and that's just one small example of her boundless generosity. My dogs thank her as well; she recommended a veterinarian who we still see to this day. She was the goldenest of them all, and she will be forever missed.

White passed away in December.

Her 100th birthday is 31 weeks away.

On social media, actors and fans paid tribute to her.

Cheadle shared a touching story about his time working on the spinoff with White via Twitter.

He admitted that filming them was difficult for the crew.

On December, he tweeted.

31, “When we shot scenes together, it was difficult for the DP to get the lighting right between my chocolate and betty’s white! she was either a ghost or i was the shadow. i came on set one day and betty had darkened her make uphair a bit in.”

“Nobody asked her to do it. and that’s just one small example of her overflowing generosity. my dogs thank her too. she gave us our veterinarian reco who we still see to this day. she was the goldenest of them all and will be forever missed,” he continued in another tweet.

Starting January 10, the spinoff will be available to stream on Hulu.

