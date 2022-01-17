Don Henley’s Romantic Gestures, according to Stevie Nicks, ‘Freaked Out’ Her Bandmates.

Don Henley’s Romantic Gestures “Freaked Out” Stevie Nicks, according to her bandmates.

Stevie Nicks had a string of high-profile relationships after her ill-fated relationship with Lindsey Buckingham came to an end.

Don Henley of The Eagles was one of them.

Buckingham was said to be envious of Nicks’ relationship with Henley, owing to his lavish romantic gestures.

Her Fleetwood Mac bandmates were alarmed by his treatment of Nicks.

Nicks anticipated jealousy after her breakup with Buckingham.

She avoided bringing any new boyfriends into the band as a result of this.

“[Christine McVie and I] almost always had boyfriends,” Nicks told The Guardian, “but they weren’t on the road because they’d be stomped on.”

“For me to bring a guy out on the road with us and have Lindsey glare at him the whole time? Or for Christine to bring a guy out and John just walk past and flip him off?” “No, we both learned very early on that we would never bring boyfriends on the road because it created arguments.”

1977 pic.twitter.commbz7mgatv3 Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

When McVie began a relationship with Fleetwood Mac’s lighting director, she discovered this the hard way.

“As soon as they found out I was seeing him, he was fired – because of it!” she exclaimed.

“After that, I didn’t really bring fellas on the road with me.”

Henley began expressing interest in Nicks shortly after her breakup with Buckingham.

When Fleetwood Mac began opening for The Eagles, they spoke on the phone, and their friendship grew stronger.

John McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac pranked Nicks by leaving a bouquet of roses and a note that read, “To Stevie: The best of my love — Tonight? Love, Don.”

Nicks was irritated by the prank, but Henley’s actions were not out of the ordinary.

When they first started dating, he expressed his feelings for Nicks with grand romantic gestures.

According to Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, “Here’s one thing Don did that freaked out my band so much: we’re all in Miami.”

“They’re recording in the beautiful pink house they’ve rented.

Anyway, he sends a limousine driver to our hotel with a box of presents for me, and they’re delivered right to the breakfast room where everyone is eating, which is totally romantic.

There’s a stereo and a collection of interesting records.

There are amazing flowers and fruits to be found…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, 1977 pic.twitter.com/mbz7mgatv3 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 2, 2021