Don Knotts’ daughter claims her father was “always very loved by women” on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Don Knotts’ daughter claims that the star of “The Andy Griffith Show” was “always very loved by women.”

Don Knotts may have played bumbling, childlike Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on the classic television comedy The Andy Griffith Show, but his daughter recently revealed that her father was far from that.

Karen Knotts, on the other hand, wants his fans to know that her father was quite the opposite and had a seductive effect on women.

Here’s what she said.

In 1947, he married Kathryn Metz, the first of his three wives.

Karen and Tom were the couple’s two children before they divorced in 1964.

While “Don had always been faithful to Kay,” according to Knotts’ brother-in-law Daniel de Visé in Andy and Don: The Making of a Friendship and a Classic American TV Show, “he began other relationships in the 1960s.”

Metz explained to the author, “He wanted me to understand it, but I didn’t.”

In 1974, the actor married for the second time, this time to Loralee Czuchna, who told de Visé that Knotts had been diagnosed with macular degeneration during their relationship.

“When he started to lose his vision, I think he just panicked, and he started to live out some sort of bucket list,” his former wife said of the health scare that ended their decade-long marriage.

According to the author, Knotts met his third wife, Francey Yarborough, in the 1980s while working on the television sitcom What a Country! Despite their age difference, the two became an item and married in 2002.

“Francey Yarborough, a lovely, sweet-natured actress, had relocated to Hollywood to pursue improv comedy,” he wrote.

“She started working on What a Country! in early 1987, and her main responsibility was to assist Don in memorizing his lines.

“‘My first reaction to him was that he was so vulnerable,” Yarborough said. “‘She was in her 20s, and he was entering his 60s, but they were kindred spirits…”

‘I’d never met someone so vulnerable,’ said Knotts, who died in 2006 at the age of 81.

Karen Knotts’ memoir, Tied Up in Knotts: My Father and Me, was recently released, and it revealed a little-known aspect of her father: his “magnetic” effect on women.

It wasn’t so much that he was a womanizer.

Instead, as Karen told The New York Post, he simply had a way of connecting with women that other men lacked; her father was “very loved by…

