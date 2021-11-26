Don Knotts’ daughter revealed the truth about his father’s rivalry with Andy Griffith: “Andy was my father’s biggest fan.”

Don Knotts and Andy Griffith are one of television’s most recognizable couples.

Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife to Griffith’s Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show for five seasons, beginning in 1960. The show’s impact and their on-screen partnership lasted for decades after the last new episode aired in 1968.

Rumors of a rivalrous feud between the two acting friends have also persisted.

Though they had been friends for a long time, disagreements allegedly drove them apart around the time Knotts left The Andy Griffith Show.

Karen Knotts, Knotts’ daughter, has spoken out about her “father’s biggest fan,” and she has stated unequivocally that the two are not rivals.

When Knotts left the show, rumors of a feud between Griffith and him surfaced.

Some reports claimed he moved on in his career because he needed more money, which is a reasonable assumption, but it allegedly caused a rift with Griffith.

This was due to Griffith’s ownership of half of the show’s rights, from which he profited handsomely.

Knotts, on the other hand, was a salaried employee who was allegedly denied a raise.

Karen Knotts told Fox that her father simply moved on to new opportunities, regardless of whether it was a financial decision or not.

“Eventually, my dad got an offer to do something different,” Knotts said, referring to the end of his five-year contract.

She also claimed that Griffith had no animosity toward Knotts.

“Andy was very gracious about it,” she said.

She didn’t say they didn’t have disagreements, but she did say they weren’t competitors.

From the beginning to the end, she described them as best friends.

“There are still some who believe they were rivals.”

They had nothing in common.

She claimed that there was no rivalry.

“Andy was my father’s biggest supporter.”

He had been a mentor to him his entire life, and they adored each other.”

Another story that adds to the idea of a dispute between Griffith and Knotts occurs after Knotts’ death in 2006.

There was a small campaign to have a statue of Barney Fife erected next to a statue of Griffith as Andy Taylor holding hands with a young Ron Howard as Opie, which was already in place.

Griffith, according to legend, learned of the proposed Knotts statue and personally intervened.

Griffith’s statue…

