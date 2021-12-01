Donald Trump blasts Prince Harry for “regretting” his marriage to Meghan Markle and “ruining his relationship with the Royals.”

Donald Trump has said that Prince Harry will “regret” marrying Meghan Markle because she is “ruining his relationship with the Royal Family.”

In a new interview with Nigel Farage, the former President accuses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of “hurting” the Royals.

Trump expressed his admiration for the Queen during the interview.

He also said it has tainted his opinion of Meghan Markle, whom he believes is “using” Harry and has been “disrespectful” to Her Majesty.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” the former US president said about the Duchess.

“I wasn’t from the start.

Harry has been horribly exploited, and I believe he will come to regret it someday.

“I believe Harry has been exploited, and he has been exploited terribly.”

“I believe it has harmed the Queen’s relationship with his family.”

“I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person,” Trump told the former UKIP leader.

“I believe she is extremely discourteous to the Royal Family, particularly the Queen.”

When asked about claims that Meghan used her royal title to lobby Congress members on paternity leave, Trump said Meghan was “very inappropriate.”

In an interview with GB News, he said, “She’s trying to do things that I think are extremely inappropriate.”

“I hope that happens because if that happens, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” Meghan told Fox News in March, following Trump’s rumored Presidential bid.

“I believe what she says about the Royal Family and the Queen, and I happen to think, as you know, I met with the Queen, and I think the Queen is a tremendous person, and I am not a fan of Meghan,” he added.

It came after comments he made in September 2020 in which he retaliated against Meghan for suggesting Americans vote for Biden.

He reiterated that he was “not a fan of hers” and wished Prince Harry “a lot of luck” because “he’ll need it.”

In 2019, the then-President expressed his surprise at what he described as “nasty” remarks made by her after she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in March that the Royal Family had “concerns and conversations” about Archie’s “skin color” when he was born.

As a result, Prince Charles has retained legal counsel in response to allegations that he was the “royal racist,” calling the allegations “fiction.”

