Donald Trump: Corona case under the roof of the US President

Positive corona test in the White House. As CNN reports, a servant of US President Donald Trump (73) was infected with the virus. “We were recently informed by the White House medical department that a member of the United States military who works on the White House campus has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Hogan Gidley said in the release. At the same time, the White House deputy spokesman gave the all-clear: “The president and vice president have since been tested negative for the virus and are still in good health.”

As reported by two unnamed CNN sources, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence (60) and White House executives would be tested weekly for the corona virus. This precautionary measure is likely to tighten after the recent events. Trump himself is said to have told reporters to undergo a corona test daily. According to him, he had “very little personal contact” with the infected servant.