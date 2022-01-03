Donald Trump Jr. is the son of President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is the son of Donald Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News alum, and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged for over a year, according to reports.

Donald Trump Jr.’s future is filled with wedding bells.

According to multiple news outlets, Donald Trump’s eldest son is engaged.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, he allegedly proposed to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, 52.

She didn’t appear to reveal her engagement ring to the public until New Year’s Eve 2021, when she shared a photo with Don Jr. at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Kimberly wrote on Instagram that “tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday.”

“You are strong, intelligent, courageous, funny, and the love of my life, Don.”

I can’t wait to be with you for the rest of your life.

“I adore you.”

Don Jr., along with musician Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean, shared his own New Year’s Eve photo of the couple.

“It’s wonderful to ring in the new year with these freedom-loving patriots,” the politician said.

Don, according to Page Six.

In May 2018, Jr. and Kimberly started dating, just two months after his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce.

Don Jr., 44, and Vanessa, 44, married in 2005 and have five children together.

From 2001 to 2006, Kimberly was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, and from 2006 to 2009, she was married to businessman Eric Villency.

RonanAnthony Villency, her 15-year-old son, is the latter’s child.

Kimberly served as an adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency and co-hosted The Five on Fox News until 2018.

Tiffany Trump, another of the politician’s children, got engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, about a year ago. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions, and create memories with my family here at the White House,” she wrote at the time. “None more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael.”

“I’m grateful and looking forward to the next chapter!” says the author.

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle