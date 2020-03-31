Donald Trump: No money for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry (35) and Duchess Meghan (38) are said to have moved to Los Angeles. US President Donald Trump (73) responded with a tweet. However, he did not warmly welcome the two of them. He announced that the United States would not pay for the protection of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to consistent US media reports, Harry and Meghan left a Canada-owned property they rented last week and traveled to the United States by private jet before the border between the two countries was closed due to the corona crisis.

“You have to pay!”

In his tweet about moving the Sussexes to California, Trump initially made it clear: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom.” The US president continues: “It has been reported that Harry and Meghan who left the kingdom would live permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the United States, but the United States will not pay for their protection. They have to numbers!”

The Sussexes, meanwhile, had apparently not even planned to ask for money for their security guards. A spokesman for the couple said, according to media reports, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for funds to protect them. Privately funded security measures have been taken.” Ever since it became known that Harry and Meghan would no longer be responsible for the British royal family after March 31 and would no longer be financially independent, there have been discussions about who pays for the security of the Sussexes.

Back in Los Angeles

Harry, Meghan and their ten-month-old son Archie are said to be living near Hollywood. An insider reported the “Sun” that the move to California had “been planned for some time”. There is said to be a “new team of Hollywood agents and managers” waiting for Meghan, who became known for the “Suits” series.

Even before her wedding to Harry, she made it clear that Duchess Meghan, who comes from Los Angeles, is not a Trump fan. During the 2016 US election campaign, the actress called Trump, among other things, “misogynistic” and called for the election of Hillary Clinton.