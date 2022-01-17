Donna Derby, Bradley Walsh’s wife, is who you might be looking for.

DONNA Derby is married to TV’s favorite game show host, but she also has a successful career.

What we know about the former dancer is as follows:

Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby have been together since 1997.

Bradley Walsh, his wife, and his son Barney all work in the entertainment industry, so it appears that it runs in the family.

Donna is a choreographer and former dancer who choreographed routines for her son’s Miss World pageant.

She rose to fame as the dancer in Robert Palmer’s hit single Simply Irresistible from the 1980s.

She’s also had a long career in show business, having appeared in The Kenny Everett Television Show in the late 1980s.

She frequently attends red carpet events arm in arm with Bradley.

Bradley and Donna have a son together, and Bradley has a daughter from a previous relationship.

They’ve been married for 27 years, having married in 1997.

Since 1992, they’ve been a couple.

“My wife in particular,” Bradley told the Huffington Post, is what keeps him grounded.

“Absolutely without a doubt.”

“I wouldn’t trade my missus for the world,” he told The Mirror.

“Donna isn’t just gorgeous; she’s an amazing wife and mother.”

Bradley credits his wife with convincing him to join Coronation Street in 2004, despite his reservations about the distance it would put between them.

“She was the one who saw what it could do for me, even if it meant we’d have to be apart.”

Bradley once amused paparazzi by squeezing her breasts on the red carpet.

Barney, their 24-year-old son, is their only child.

Bradley has a daughter from a previous relationship, Hayley.

Despite not being related by blood, Hayley, who is 40 years old, has a good relationship with Donna.