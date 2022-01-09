Donni Davy, the Makeup Artist for ‘Euphoria,’ Teases Season 2’s Beauty (Exclusive)

Doniella Davy approached working on Euphoria like any other job, collaborating with the show’s creator and director Sam Levinson, setting the character aesthetic with actors, and sketching out her own creative vision to see how she could combine all of these perspectives.

Beyond a cult following of devoted Gen Z viewers, an Emmy Award win for Zendaya (and Davy), and a sparked dialogue on today’s youth’s struggles, what came out of HBO’s hit television series was a beauty revolution unlike anything seen, let alone celebrated, on television.

“It’s always my job to deliver the director’s vision, and then to see what I can do to improve the story and engage the audience more.”

That can sometimes result in the makeup being completely undetectable.

But with Euphoria, it’s been a lot more liberating because we get to show makeup and create these really unique looks,” Davy told ET in an interview.

From poppy, purple eyeshadow hues to winged gel eyeliner styles, rhinestones, and glitter galore, the makeup on Euphoria’s first season evolved into its own storyline — and in the process, inspired real-life Jules and Rue characters around the world to offer up their own interpretations of the aesthetic.

“I feel like I was brought on as a messenger, a fairy-type person, to help push some of these makeup looks into the mainstream — but a lot of it was inspired by what kids were already doing and experimenting with,” she says.

This show [Euphoria] really gave us the chance to bring that new era of beauty to the forefront and inspire people to just have more fun with their makeup.”

The second season of the show will premiere tonight, Jan.

9 p.m.

ETPT, fans can expect a new wave of character drama, otherworldly soundtracks (hello, Labrinth), and plenty of fresh beauty inspiration to get them through the new year — though Davy insists the makeup will be much more refined this season.

“We started filming Season 1 of Euphoria about three years ago, so a lot has changed since then.”

My preferences have shifted.

