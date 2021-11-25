Donny Cates Unpacks the Passion and Insanity of His New Marvel Series “Starship Hulk”

There’s a new Bruce Banner in town, and he’s revving his engines to take Marvel fans on one of the strangest and wildest Hulk stories ever.

With the help of acclaimed artist Ryan Ottley, Donny Cates, the creator of Venom, Thanos, and the current Thor run, will bring his signature brand of metal insanity to the not-so-jolly green giant.

Hulk (hashtag)1 is a complete departure from Al Ewing’s Immortal Hulk series; it’s a full-on sprint in the opposite direction.

Pages of action-packed, blood-soaked sci-fi and a brilliant mind on a dangerous mission replace Gothic horror and classic monster stories.

Cates has never been afraid to forge his own path with a beloved character, as evidenced by his recent transformation of Eddie Brock into a god.

The Incredible Hulk is no exception.

This new series is a gory, deeply personal fever dream in which Bruce Banner takes over the Hulk’s body from the inside out, locks up the Hulk’s actual spirit in a mind prison, and uses him as the world’s most powerful engine.

To be sure, it’s insane, but Cates has always been insane.

Cates told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, “I knew I’d always had this idea.”

“Bruce is a scientist who embarked on this adventure.”

‘Well, now I have an indestructible green spaceship,’ I thought at first.

I’m going to go do everything I can.’ It’s taking the idea of being the strongest, but also the protection that comes with it, and the endless possibilities that come with being able to do anything you want if you couldn’t be harmed.

You have complete freedom to go wherever you please.”

This version of Banner is icy, calculated, and, above all, determined.

This is a new side of Bruce for us to see.

After weaponizing the being with whom he shares a body and brawling with Iron Man, it’s easy for readers to see Bruce as the story’s villain.

Cates, on the other hand, does not see his hero in this light.

“I don’t have any,” she says.

That is not how I see him.

“I believe he is a deeply troubled and flawed man, just like the rest of us,” the author explained.

“And he’s at a point in his life where he’s trying to reclaim some control and autonomy,” says the author.

