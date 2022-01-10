‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read,’ says Ayesha Curry, in response to ‘ridiculous’ rumors about Steph Curry’s open marriage.

‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read,’ Ayesha Curry Says About ‘Ridiculous’ Rumors About Steph Curry’s Open Marriage

To set the record straight,

Ayesha Curry debunked rumors that she and her husband, Steph Curry, are having an affair.

The 32-year-old cookbook author shared a photo of the 33-year-old NBA star posing for a recent photo shoot.

She captioned the Monday, January 10 Instagram post, “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30… my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

While many fans praised the athlete’s stylish photo, one user couldn’t help but comment negatively.

“However, you still desire an open relationship smh.

“If I were him, I’d already be on the streets,” the troll remarked.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the Ayesha’s Homemade personality shot back.

Do you realize how ridiculous that is? Please don’t treat my marriage in this manner.

Thank you very much.”

Rumors about the couple’s relationship have recently surfaced after the social media account DeuxMoi shared a blind tip about a couple who might not be “as faithful in love” as they are online.

The power couple met as teenagers while attending the same youth group, but they didn’t begin dating for several years.

They married in July 2011.

“I was 23 at the time, and she was 22.

But I knew I’d found the right woman, and I wanted to start a life with her,” the Ohio native told Parents magazine in 2016 about their first kiss, engagement, and date night rituals.

“I was always keeping an eye on her, but I was definitely shaken.”

The couple reaffirmed their vows in a sweet backyard ceremony after ten years of marriage.

“A few weeks ago, @stephencurry30 surprised me with a lovely vow renewal ceremony.

In a September 2021 Instagram post, Ayesha gushed, “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting.”

“Our big girl Riley presided over the ceremony, and Ryan and Canon escorted me through our backyard’s grass.”

It’s everything I’ve always wanted but didn’t think was possible.

It’s a memory I’ll never forget.

“@stephencurry30, I adore you.”

Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and son Canon, 3 are the children of the Golden State Warriors player and the Canada native.

