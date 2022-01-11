‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage,’ Ayesha Curry responds to claims she’s in an open relationship.

Ayesha Curry is putting an end to rumors about her and husband Steph Curry’s relationship.

The Full Plate author responded to users who suggested she and the NBA star were having an open relationship in a since-deleted comment.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30… my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” she captioned a photo from her husband’s latest spread in GQ that she shared on Instagram.

The mother-of-three set the record straight after seeing several comments claiming the couple was in an open relationship.

In since-deleted comments captured by TMZ and The Shade Room, Ayesha, 32, wrote, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

“Do you realize how ridiculous that is? Please don’t jeopardize my marriage in that way.”

Thank you.”

Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) shared this.

Ayesha and Steph have been married since 2011 and have two children.

Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Cannon, 3, are the couple’s children, and they were high school sweethearts.

The chef and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer recently marked ten years of marriage.

The couple renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony officiated by their oldest daughter, Riley, in honor of the occasion.

Ayesha spoke to ET about the importance of teamwork and support in their relationship ahead of the celebration.

“This summer marks our ten-year wedding anniversary, so we’ve grown up together in every sense of the word,” Ayesha said.

“My help is his help, and vice versa.”

It’s as if we’re supporting one another.

We are accountable to each other.

And when I feel like giving up, he’s always there to say, ‘Nope! Put on your clothes.'”

