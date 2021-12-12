‘Don’t Look Up’: Two Massive Post-Credits Scenes Explained

The star-studded cast of Don’t Look Up drew a lot of attention.

For those who lingered after the credits for writer-director Adam McKay’s latest comedy, he included a mid-credits and post-credits scene.

Here’s a look at what happened in the last few scenes of Don’t Look Up, which wrap up the story.

[Warning: This article contains Don’t Look Up spoilers.]

The plot is described in the Don’t Look Up marketing as a true story that hasn’t happened yet.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a Ph.D candidate, discovers a comet while working with Dr.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Randall Mindy

The comet, on the other hand, is speeding toward Earth, with a near-certainty of colliding.

President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her Chief of Staff, as well as her son, Jason (Jonah Hill), will not listen to them.

Randall and Kate embark on a media tour in an attempt to raise awareness about their impending doom.

However, persuading the public to simply listen to scientists and look up at the sky is more difficult than they think.

Don’t Look Up isn’t based on a true story, but it is a satire on the climate crisis becoming a political issue.

It does, however, fit perfectly into the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic debate, which has also become political.

Two post-credits scenes are included in Don’t Look Up.

After the graphics section of the credits, the first appears in the middle of the credits.

President Orlean and a group of social elites, including the extremely wealthy Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), left Earth in a spacecraft before the apocalyptic comet hit the planet.

Years pass as the ship searches for the most hospitable planet for humanity.

After waking up from a deep sleep, President Orlean, Peter, and others exit the craft naked.

They arrive on a vibrant planet.

They might feel a little dizzy if Peter discovers that there is more oxygen on this planet.

President Orlean is killed by an exotic-sounding creature, as predicted by his technology earlier in the film.

She gets close to the creature before it lunges at her, bites her in the face, and pounces on her.

Before cutting to black, more of the creatures appear and encircle the humans.

Humanity’s last hope is in jeopardy.

A second post-credit scene appears at the very end of Don’t Look Up.

The world is in shambles, but some of the rubble is beginning to…

