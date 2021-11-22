Don’t Miss BaubleBar’s Early Black Friday Sale!

BaubleBar is having an early Black Friday sale, with 30% off everything on the site.

We’re kicking off Thanksgiving week with a sale we’re confident you’ll enjoy.

The Black Friday Sale at BaubleBar is currently underway, and you can save 30% on almost everything on the site.

Simply enter the code BB30 at checkout, and you’ll save 30% on all the cute accessories you’ll be wearing this holiday season.

It’s also a good time to go gift shopping for friends and family.

If you like the BaubleBar x Disney collection, you’ll want to get over to BaubleBar as soon as possible because this brand new Mickey Mouse necklace is only (dollar)15.

It’s ideal if you prefer more understated pieces.

Why not add the Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet to your bag as well? It’s on sale for just (dollar)11 right now, and there are plenty of other great deals in BaubleBar’s sale section.

BaubleBar has something for everyone, whether they’re looking for bracelets, earrings, or necklaces.

We’ve compiled a list of BaubleBar’s early Black Friday must-haves.

Take a look at the examples below.

This brand new Mickey Mouse necklace is ideal for you or any Disney fan.

The best part is that it’s only (dollar)15 right now, making it a Black Friday doorbuster deal you won’t want to miss.

We adore BaubleBar’s initial necklace collection, and this one has to be one of our favorites.

The Fiona necklace features a textured initial and a classic gold letter pendant.

It’s a must-have accessory that all of your friends will covet.

These Jack Frost earrings are adorable, and they’re perfect for the season.

In fact, BaubleBar has a great selection of holiday jewelry that you should definitely check out.

With these earrings, we’re sure you’ll get a lot of attention.

The Hera ring is a vintage-style paperclip link ring…

