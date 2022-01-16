Don’t Miss Out on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Love Story!

Don’t Miss Out on Learning More About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Love Story!

Allow us to take you back to the street where Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote his beautiful love story with Vanessa Nadal, his wife of 11 years.

Lin-Manuel Miranda nearly blew his chance at dating now-wife Vanessa Nadal when he was young, scrappy, and hungry.

Miranda—known as the boombox-toting energetic dreamer behind most of the school’s plays and musicals—found himself clamming up around Nadal, a sophomore with a love for dance and math, despite being one of the most popular kids at Hunter College High School on New York City’s Upper East Side.

In 2010, he told The New York Times, “She was gorgeous, and I’m notoriously bad at talking to women I find attractive.”

“I don’t have any game.”

Miranda was profiled in the newspaper’s vows section about their Sept.

Five weddings took place at the stately Belvedere Mansion, 90 miles up the Hudson River from where they met as teenagers.

Making his first move in writing turned out to be the winning cheat code.

It’s always a good idea to play to your strengths.

Miranda has won three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, and even a Pulitzer Prize for his Broadway hits In the Heights and Hamilton.

The latter, which premiered on Disney(plus) in 2020, much to the delight of fans who couldn’t get tickets to see it eight times a week on Broadway, and earned the composer-playwright-director-songwriter-actor two more Golden Globe nominations.

(He received two more nominations for the 2021 ceremony, for Tick, Tick…Boom! and songwriting on Disney’s Encanto.)

The 42-year-old, who is celebrating his birthday in January, has sent a brief message.

16, sent over Facebook Messenger in the summer of 2005, which may have had the most impact on his life, which now includes Nadal, 39, and their sons Sebastian, 7, and Francisco, 3,

“Anything gets done because of my wife,” he said at the start of a 16-line sonnet he recited while accepting one of Hamilton’s 11 Tony awards in 2016.

“By degrees, she nudges me toward promise.”

She’s a symphony of…

