Don’t scoff at us because we have a lot of burning questions about And Just Like That…

Don’t hate us because we have a lot of burning questions about And Just Like That…

With only two episodes left in And Just Like That…, we can’t help but wonder if our favorite Sex and the City characters will be able to return to form after such a crazy season.

And now we’re still trying to figure out what the hell is going on in New York City.

We went into And Just Like That… with an open mind and a renewed interest in catching up with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and most of her friends for the first time since 2010’s ill-fated Sex and the City 2.

Our concerns about the Sex and the City revival are becoming too big to ignore as the episodes continue to drop and the storylines become increasingly erratic.

We couldn’t help but wonder if there were some things that were better left in the past.

Despite our best efforts, we can’t help but be enthralled by what’s going on, unable to stop ourselves from pressing play to devour each episode as quickly as Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) can down a mimosa at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday.

We used to come for the clothes and the cosmos, but now we come for the unintended memes.

We don’t want to see Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in their fifties navigating life, love, and friendships.

No, all we want is for this chapter of their lives to be explored in a way that honors them and the decades-long relationship their audience has with the world.

Carrie may be smoking once more, but it’s the show’s attitude toward aging and the struggle to adapt to 2022 views that has us concerned.

After watching eight episodes of And Just Like That, we’ve come up with a list of burning questions…

Starting the series with Big’s death, ignoring the ongoing real-life controversy surrounding Chris Noth, handicapped the show—and its leading character—from the start.

While we enjoy watching television tackle real-life issues that we all face, no one wants to watch someone mourn the loss of their life partner for eight episodes.

Just two episodes later, Carrie appeared in a deli wearing a huge skirt and a bigger smile.

It’s a catch-22 situation that the show has completely ensnared…

