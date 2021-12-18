‘Don’t Try to Blame This on Me,’ Steve Harvey Says After Making Another Mistake at the Miss Universe Competition in 2021.

Steve Harvey narrowly avoided another beauty pageant disaster at the Miss Universe competition in 2021.

On Sunday, December 12, Harvey, 64, almost called the wrong name again while announcing the winners of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

“Congratulations Portugal,” the night’s host said to the remaining two women from Paraguay and India after announcing that Lalela Mswane of South Africa was the second runner-up.

Harvey, who was competing in Miss Universe for the first time since 2019, was able to catch himself before it was too late.

He quickly explained the reason for his blunder to the audience, while also throwing some shade at his crew.

“They were trying to play me by writing Portugal on the damn sign,” he explained.

“They’re after me once more.”

This year, however, I am not going for it.”

“Congratulations, Paraguay,” the author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man continued.

On the damn sign, it said Portugal.

I gave it a deafening stare.

It was seen by all of you.

This year, don’t blame it on me!”

Harvey was referring to his 2015 Miss Universe blunder, in which he mistakenly announced first runner-up Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner, when the real winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Harvey went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following year to break down the moment when he returned to the stage and corrected his mistake, handing the crown to the true winner, Wurtzbach, in front of stunned contestants and audiences.

Harvey told Jimmy Fallon in December 2016: “It didn’t happen that quickly.”

“It didn’t happen that quickly.”

“Forty minutes of pure hell.”

The fallout from that incident was dubbed the “worst week” of the Family Feudhost’s life earlier this year, and he admitted he’s still haunted by the mistake, though he doesn’t believe it was entirely his fault.

“They said, ‘We’ll announce the second runner-up, and then we’ll have the first runner-up and Miss Universe standing there, and we’ll do it that way,'” Harvey recalled in an April appearance on Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart.

However, a third name was added to the teleprompter the night before, and he was instructed to do so.

