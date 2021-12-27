Don’t want to waste that leftover wine? This savvy mother shows you how to savor every sip while saving money.

Don’t want to waste that leftover booze? This savvy mother shows you how to savor every sip of wine while saving money.

NOW that the guests have finally left, you’re left with a cluttered kitchen and living room to clean up, with the help of your loving partner, of course.

There’s gift wrapping paper everywhere, gingerbread crumbs in every nook and cranny of your sofa, and untouched bits of cold roasted chicken on the plates.

You’ve also realized that you’ve opened one too many bottles of wine in the midst of the festive celebration.

Whether you’re about to begin Dry January, have a New Year’s resolution, or simply want to give your liver a chance to recover from all the booze consumed in the previous few days, finishing those bottles of wine doesn’t seem appealing.

However, you don’t appear to be in a hurry to discard them – after all, who throws away wine?!

Don’t go running to the kitchen sink just yet; a clever TikToker has just shared a simple trick to ensure that the wine doesn’t go to waste, even if you don’t feel like drinking it.

”Pour the wine into an ice cube tray – and freeze it!” @swanbranduk recommends.

Your frozen wine cubes will be ready to use in a couple of hours.

Although you can just eat it as a boozy ice lolly (make sure your kids don’t think it’s a berry treat), there are a few other ways to use the frozen beverage.

According to the video, these flavorful little cubes are great for cooking and go especially well in savory dishes like risotto, hearty stews and soups, and desserts.

