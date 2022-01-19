‘Dopesick’: Will Purdue Pharma Survive in 2022?

The true story of Purdue Pharma and the marketing of OxyContin is told in Michael Keaton’s Hulu film Dopesick.

The truth, on the other hand, is unsettling.

The eight-part miniseries depicts Richard Sackler’s (Michael Stuhlbarg) efforts to market the highly addictive opioid.

Rick Mountcastle (Peter Sarsgaard) and Randy Ramseyer (John Hoogenakker) uncover evidence that Sackler and other executives were aware of the drug’s addictive potential but did nothing about it.

Many viewers want to know if Purdue Pharma is still in business after watching the dramatization of real-life events.

Mountcastle, Ramseyer, and John Brownlee (Jake McDorman) settled a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma in 2007, and the final episode of Dopesick on Hulu brings up to date events since then.

Brownlee agreed to a (dollar)600 million settlement in 2006, which included misdemeanors for the executives and felony charges for the company.

Purdue Pharma, on the other hand, remained in business after the 2006 settlement.

Dopesick ended with a brief recap of events since 2006.

Purdue’s future donations were rejected by major institutions by 2019, including the Louvre in Paris, France.

After public shaming for their role in America’s opioid crisis, the Sackler family moved out of New York.

In a congressional hearing in 2020, David and Kathe Sackler publicly defended the company’s actions.

In 2021, the Sackler family signed a bankruptcy restructuring plan that would turn over (dollar)4.5 billion of their fortune, according to Dopesick Episode 8.

The Sackler family would also relinquish control of Purdue Pharma; however, the agreement stipulated that the Sacklers could not be sued.

However, after the premiere of Dopesick in December, the show’s popularity skyrocketed.

A federal judge in New York overturned the settlement mentioned in the final episode on March 16, 2021 (Forbes).

The case was dismissed by Judge Colleen McMahon, who stated that the New York Bankruptcy court lacked the authority to grant legal immunity to members of the Sackler family.

Yes, Purdue Pharma is still in business in 2022, when this article was written.

Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy filing was a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which does not put them out of business, according to the company’s FAQ.

They intend to emerge from bankruptcy as a more powerful company.

“Chapter 11 differs from chapter 7 and other types of reorganization in that it focuses on liquidating a company and going out of business.”

