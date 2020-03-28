Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer, Clad in Lingerie, Can’t Stop Teasing Each Other Over Household Tasks

It all started with a comment. Well, really it started with a video of Dorinda Medley brushing her teeth, demonstrating her morning routine on Instagram. Then her The Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer left “the comment.”

“FYI are brush your teeth incorrectly,” Ramona wrote.

“I know it was just a video,” Dorinda wrote.

The Bravolebrities are practicing social distancing, Dorinda is at her home in the Berkshires, Ramona is in Florida. So, what are reality stars to do when hanging out in their homes all day? Make videos, naturally. Following Dorinda’s daily routine video, Ramona posted a video of herself cleaning her home. In lingerie. Ramona’s video is her mopping. Daughter Avery Singer posted a video of Ramona using a toilet brush to clean HER ENTIRE TOILET.

“Whelp what can I say…not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!?” Ramona wrote on her Instagram.

And that brings us to the latest escalation in a #content war that’s really giving fans life.

Following a comment she left on Ramona’s post—”Your [sic] mopping the wrong way.”—Dorinda posted a video of herself mopping her floor, clad in lingerie, of course.

“You’re right I got it all wrong @ramonasinger #boobcleaning #springcleaning #thisishowyoudoit,” Dorinda captioned the above video.

Ramona, the ball is in your freshly mopped court.

Both Dorinda and Ramona are back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer are also returning. Newcomer Leah McSweeney is picking up an apple for the 12th season in place of Bethenny Frankel. Bethenny announced her exit ahead of production starting on the new season. Season 12 finds Ramona on the hunt for love and companionship and settling into her new apartment. All the changes leads to her entering therapy. Dorinda is also settling into her new digs. She also re-evaluates her relationship with longtime boyfriend John. Look for Ramona and Sonja to raise concerns about perceived anger issues and tensions reaching an all-time high.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)