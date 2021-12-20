Dorinda Medley just hosted some of history’s most famous ‘Real Housewives’ at Bluestone Manor, and they got to sample her new bourbon!

Dorinda Medley just hosted some of history’s most famous “Real Housewives” at Bluestone Manor, and they got to try her new bourbon!

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was hosted by Dorinda Medley at her Berkshires mansion, Bluestone Manor.

The Real Housewives of New York alum’s house was overrun with some of the most famous Housewives in history for eight days, an experience she admits was filled with both “fun” and “not fun” moments.

According to Dorinda, one of the highlights of this “adventure” was the opportunity for her guests to try her new Bluestone Manor bourbon.

Jill Zarin of Real Housewives of New York, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives of Orange County, Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of Real Housewives of Atlanta were among Dorinda’s guests for the eight-day shoot.

The ladies “all needed a minute” to adjust to the intensity of a large group full of big personalities, the “Make It Nice” queen admitted to Pop Culture after nearly two years in lockdown.

Not to mention a full-fledged production crew.

Former Real Housewives Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson, and Others to Appear in Peacock Special https:t.cobziZy63KMb

“Having the eight women here for eight days was definitely an adventure,” Dorinda said.

“Being around people after the pandemic – we all got into our routines,” she says.

Dorinda says one thing she realized after being put “on pause” from Real Housewives of New York was that “people love Bluestone Manor,” which she says was built in 1902 and is rumored to have been a speakeasy in the 1920s.

It’s also played host to some of the most memorable Housewives moments.

Dorinda revealed, “People come up here and literally don’t want to leave.”

Dorinda says the opportunity to create a bourbon inspired by her iconic home was the ideal project for her post-RHONY life.

She explained that her Bluestone Manor bourbon has aromas of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla, as well as notes of creme brulee, honey, and dried fruit.

“I wanted it to last like a good conversation,” she added.

“Even before COVID, I realized that women, especially women, are starting to drink more dark liquors,” she said.

“That has a certain gravitas to it.”

Dorinda revealed that her co-stars had the opportunity to try her new bourbon while filming season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

According to the RHONY alum, she…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and More Former Real Housewives to Star in Peacock Special https://t.co/bziZy63KMb — E! News (@enews) August 14, 2021