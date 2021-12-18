Dorinda Medley’s Recent Instagram Post Has ‘RHONY’ Fans Excited; Is She Returning to the Bravo Show?

Dorinda Medley’s recent Instagram post was seen by Real Housewives of New York fans.

Many speculated that this meant she would be returning to the hit Bravo show.

Medley is smiling in front of a familiar green screen and wearing a stunning evening dress in a four-second video posted on December 8 with the caption, “Stay focused on what you want in life.”

What is the popular Bluestone Manor host trying to convey to his audience?

Medley last appeared on RHONY Season 12 in the midst of a personal crisis.

A series of misfortunes left her emotionally vulnerable before filming for that season began.

Medley’s house had flooded, her father had passed away, and she was going through a difficult breakup.

Medley quickly found herself at the center of the Season 12 drama once filming began.

Tinsley Mortimer’s battle with her resulted in ugly words and even uglier accusations between the two women.

Medley accused Mortimer of fabricating a plot for the show, claiming that she wanted her cast members to be genuine.

Medly offered Mortimer a turkey baster later in Season 12 of RHONY, knowing that she was having fertility problems.

The popular housewife didn’t have a good day.

Women on Bravo are encouraged to be creative with their storylines in order to make them more dramatic and engaging.

However, Medley went too far, and Bravo declined her request to return for RHONY Season 13 as a result of her antics in Season 12.

Bravo, according to reports, did not immediately fire her.

For the time being, they have put her on “pause.”

Dorinda Medley says she should have stepped away from ‘RHONY’ for a season https:t.corLdrudRObFpic.twitter.comNQzcr5aieZ

On December 8, 2021, fans went crazy when the 57-year-old posted a photo of herself in front of a green screen on her Instagram account.

They wondered if this meant Medley would be back on the show.

There were nearly 300,000 likes and thousands of comments on the post.

Many fans hoped she would return to RHONY. Bravo viewers noticed Medly posing in front of a green screen similar to the ones seen in the RHONY intros.

Another possibility for Medley’s return is that the show’s 13th season was poorly received, resulting in a ratings drop.

Fans of the author of Make It Nice believe the season’s lackluster performance was due in part to her absence…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.