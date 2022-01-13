Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Came Back to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After a Home Invasion

Amid Home Invasion Trauma, Dorit Kemsley Reveals Why She Returned to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Dorit Kemsley isn’t letting the trauma of her home invasion in October 2021 interfere with her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 45-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly why she wasn’t hesitant to film season 12 in her home, citing her “commitment” to the show as a motivator.

“Had there been any other outcome, you know, if my children had woken up and seen [what happened]— God forbid — it would’ve probably been different and I wouldn’t have gone back into filming,” she told Us on January 12 while promoting her partnership with the interactive AmazonGlow system.

“They were clueless.”

So I decided that this is what I needed to do and that it would be beneficial to me.

Rather than just staying at home and moaning about it, I’m going to go out and do something about it.

I’m trying to keep things as normal as possible.

I wanted to keep my commitment to the show.”

After the terrifying ordeal, the Connecticut native explained that her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping in the house when she was confronted by three robbers last year.

On the upcoming season of the reality show, viewers will see some of the fallout from the terrifying day.

“I demonstrated everything.”

What I was going through at the time.

“I believe you’ll see the various stages this season,” Dorit said.

“It’ll be interesting, even for me, to look back and be reminded of that once the show airs.”

And I believe it will be cathartic and therapeutic in some way.”

The invasion, according to the Bravo personality, had a silver lining in that it brought her family and friends closer together.

“First and foremost, I had tremendous support from my beloved husband [Paul “PK” Kemsley], who was my rock.

She told Us, “He’s amazing.”

“I do believe that facing these challenges strengthens your marriage.”

He’s a wonderful source of encouragement.

As a result, I’m extremely thankful.”

Dorit went on to say that her Real Housewives co-stars have been “all wonderful” and “very supportive” during her recovery.

“They were there for me from the beginning.

