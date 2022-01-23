Dorit Kemsley of RHOBH is unrecognizable in a new video three months after a ‘traumatizing’ home invasion, sporting blond curls.

Dorit Kemsley of RHOBH is unrecognizable in a new video three months after a ‘traumatizing’ home invasion.

Dorit Kemsley of the REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills looked unrecognizable in a new video released three months after her “traumatizing” home invasion.

In an Instagram video, Dorit, 45, tried on various outfits.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began the video wearing a shabby robe and her hair was tangled.

Smokin’ out the Window by Bruno Mars was playing in the background.

Her movements were choreographed to the lyrics.

The reality star shrugged and knelt on the floor, the back of her hand resting on her brow.

Dorit reappeared in the scene, dressed in a completely new outfit.

Over her green blouse, the TV celebrity wore a bright yellow fur coat.

Her blonde, curly hair cascaded down her shoulders.

“Drama,” Dorit wrote alongside an emoji of theater masks.

During an Extra interview in November 2021, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star reminisced about her terrifying home invasion.

“They were surprised to see me at home… and when they did, they pushed me to the ground,” she explained.

‘Who else is in the house?’ they inquired.

Down the hall, Dorit’s children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were fast asleep.

“There was another who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of was, ‘I have to save those babies,'” the TV personality continued when one of the invaders threatened her life.

“I pleaded with them.

I pleaded for my life as well as theirs.”

“I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all,” she said.

You can have everything you want.

Please, I’m a new mother.

They require my assistance.

‘Please don’t injure me.’

Dorit is married to Paul “PK” Kemsley, 54, and they have two children together.

The masked intruders, who have yet to be apprehended, were caught on surveillance video.

The Daily Mail was the first to report in October 2021 that thieves had broken into Dorit’s home through her children’s classroom door.

The robbers then attempted for about 20 minutes to ransack her home, according to TMZ.

“Over (dollar)100,000 in jewelry and handbags” was allegedly stolen.

The robbers are said to have left nothing in the bedrooms of the children.

They are said to have fled the mansion after stealing Dorit’s most valuable possessions.

“The home invasion occurred at 10:50 p.m. PST Wednesday night by three male suspects,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Sun.

The police claimed there were no injuries, but it was later discovered that there were…

