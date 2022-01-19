Dorit Kemsley, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, shares her Amazon must-haves to help you achieve your 2022 goals.

Dorit Kemsley of Real Housewives of Orange County Shares Her Amazon Must-Haves To Help You Achieve Your 2022 Goals

Dorit Kemsley of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recommends these Amazon picks to keep in touch with family, get organized, and practice self-care.

Dorit Kemsley’s top priority in 2022 is to “stay connected to family” due to the ongoing pandemic.

“My children are very close to their grandparents who live out of state, as well as with their aunts and uncles,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a recent interview with E! News.

That is why I bought an Amazon Glow, an interactive projector and video calling device that allows my children to draw, play, and communicate with their grandparents, aunts, and uncles.”

“The really beautiful thing is that my kids, who are five and seven years old, have gravitated so naturally to this and navigate it so easily that they can teach their grandparents how to use it and they don’t even need any help from me,” Dorit explained.

They can stay in touch and stay close even when they are not on a video call.

They can play games and learn for hours.”

Dorit also shared her must-have Amazon products to help you achieve your goals in 2022, in addition to her Amazon Glow insights.

E! : What Amazon Glow features do your kids, Jagger and Phoenix, enjoy the most? DK: Drawing, puzzles, and tangrams are their favorites.

There are so many options, such as chess, Go Fish, and other games from my childhood that I am eager to play with the kids.

It’s wonderful to watch them have so much fun, learn new things, and gain confidence.

E! : It sounds like a great item to have because it’s genuinely fun for the kids (and their parents) while also allowing them to learn a lot.DK: Definitely.

Your children will become smarter as they grow older…

