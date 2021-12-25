Downfall Timeline of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Simplified, From ‘Ocarina of Time’ to ‘The Adventure of Link’

From ‘Ocarina of Time’ to ‘The Adventure of Link,’ the Downfall Timeline of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ is simplified.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has held the title of best game of all time on several occasions, according to various rankings.

Nintendo chose Ocarina of Time as a focal point for The Legend of Zelda timeline because of its popularity in the gaming community.

Link and Princess Zelda battle Ganondorf in the final boss of Ocarina of Time.

The timeline, however, splits depending on the outcome.

If Link is unable to defeat Ganon, the Legend of Zelda timeline shifts to the Downfall Timeline.

The evil Ganondorf manages to steal the completed Triforce and transforms into a monstrous beast after Link is defeated in the Downfall Timeline.

The Imprisoning War officially begins at this point.

The seven sages, Rauru, Saria, Darunia, Princess Ruto, Impa, and Nabooru, are gathered by Princess Zelda.

Several of these sages, such as Vah Rudania, have Divine Beasts named after them in Breath of the Wild.

They manage to seal Ganon and the Triforce away in the Sacred Realm, a spiritual realm.

The Sacred Realm, on the other hand, is corrupted by Ganondorf, who transforms it into the Dark World.

Link defeats him when he attempts to flee in A Link to the Past.

He wishes for peace in Hyrule with the Triforce.

Link set out on adventures in lands beyond Hyrule, and the peace lasted for quite some time.

Link from A Link to the Past is one of the few Legend of Zelda characters to appear in multiple games.

In The Legend of Zelda Downfall Timeline, he had adventures on Koholint Island as well as the countries of Holodrum and Labrynna after defeating Ganon.

Link awoke on the mysterious Koholint Island in Link’s Awakening and knew he needed to get away.

Link discovers a plot to resurrect Ganon in Holodrum and Labrynna in Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages.

General Onox, Sorceress Veran, and the witch sisters Koume and Kotake all attempted to resurrect Ganon, but Link was guided to stop them.

Despite Link’s efforts to prevent the evil forces from resurrecting Ganon and wreaking havoc, future villains would try again.

The Twilight Realm and the Minish World, for example, are two parallel worlds in The Legend of Zelda series.

Lorule is the polar opposite of Hyrule, with Princess Zelda, Ganondorf, and Link as its polar opposites.

Unlike Hyrule, however, their Triforce was destroyed, causing Lorule to decay.

Princess Hilda entrusted the sorcerer Yuga with securing Hyrule’s Triforce in The Legend of Zelda…

