Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville is unrecognisable as he shows off lockdown weight loss on The One Show

DOWNTON Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville stunned fans when he revealed his incredible weight loss on The One Show.

The actor, 56, looked a far cry from his famous character Lord Grantham, with some viewers saying he was “unrecognisable”.

The TV star showed off his new slimmed down look on the BBC evening show.

He revealed his trimmed look in a pink open-necked shirt and sported a drastically shorter haircut.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to share their appreciation for his dramatic makeover.

One wrote: “Holy cow! No wonder I realise I couldn’t recognise Lord Grantham. He looks great. New look, eating healthy and new hairstyle. Keep up the good work Hugh!”

This fan said: “Wow, I didn’t recognise Hugh Bonneville on The One Show to start with! What a transformation!”

Another wrote: “Hugh Bonneville has lost a hell of a lot of weight!”

While this one said: “Blimey, Hugh Bonneville is half the man he used to be.”

The actor once revealed he had been using a personal trainer for ten years after his wife Lulu Williams told him he was “fat as a pig”.

But it looks like he has used his free time during lockdown to up his daily work out routine.

Hugh is best known for playing Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey.

Before that, he was famous for being the bumbling Bernie in Notting Hill.

Hugh is also known playing Mr Brown in the Paddington Bear movies.