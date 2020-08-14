Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville shows off his dramatic weight loss after getting fit in lockdown

DOWNTON Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville has shown off his dramatic weight loss after getting fit in lockdown.

The 56-year-old actor looked unrecognisable as he enjoyed a sunshine stroll in Hampshire during the UK’s sweltering heatwave.

The star had his lean legs on display in a pair of beige shorts, which he teamed with a lightweight patterned blue shirt.

As well as his weight loss, Hugh was debuting a glowing tan and looked healthy and relaxed as he took in the lush green scenery.

Earlier this month, Hugh left fans stunned with his dramatic weight loss during an appearance on The One Show.

The star looked a far cry from his famous Downton Abbey character Lord Grantham, with some viewers admitting that they didn’t realise who he was.

At the time, only Hugh’s head and shoulders were visible – but his face was notably thinner, and he had also opted for a dramatically shorter haircut.

Fans flocked to Twitter at the time to share their shocked reaction to his transformation, but humble Hugh laughed off one tweet he was read that said he looked “amazing”.

In 2009, Hugh admitted that his wife Lulu Williams had called him “as fat as a pig” when he returned from filming, and he has used a personal trainer in the past.

However, he has upped his game in recent months and is now looking trimmer than ever – although he has not yet divulged any of his weight loss secrets.

Hugh is best known for playing Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey.

Before that, he was famous for being bumbling Bernie in Notting Hill, and also plays Mr Brown in the Paddington Bear movies.