Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are two of the most well-known rappers in the world.

Dre and Tupac Shakur have a lot in common, including their hometown of Compton, years of music industry experience, and a love for Tupac Shakur.

Long before they shared the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, Lamar looked up to Dre and Tupac, who ruled Compton hip-hop in the 1990s.

Kendrick Lamar, like Dre before him, grew up in Compton, California, and attended the same high school.

Dre rose to prominence in the late 1980s as a member of the popular rap group NWA. The group disbanded in the early 1990s, and Dre pursued a solo career.

In 1992, he released his first album, The Chronic.

When The Chronic was released, Lamar was five years old, and Dre became a hero and celebrity in Compton almost overnight.

Tupac’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, came out a year before Dre made his debut.

When Lamar rose to prominence in the early 2010s, many saw him as the rapper who would carry on the Compton rap legacy of the 1990s.

His debut album, good kid, m.AAd. city, and his 2015 follow-up, To Pimp a Butterfly, were praised for portraying life in Compton today in a raw and real way, something Dre, Tupac, and other artists of the time didn’t shy away from.

Lamar admired both Dre and Tupac as a Compton native.

When he was a child, he was fortunate enough to see the two working together.

In an interview with Chicago radio show The Morning Riot in 2012, when he was a hot new rapper himself, he talked about seeing Dre and Tupac.

During the popular Compton Swap Meet, he saw the two legendary rappers work together filming the music video for their song “California Love” on the streets of Compton.

“I was in Compton when the first version was being shot,” Lamar recalled.

“They came to a complete stop in the middle of the street and just wanted to mingle with the crowd.”

My father had noticed them and returned home to get me.

My father came to get me and put me on his shoulders so I could watch them shoot.”

He knew he wanted to be a part of hip-hop at that point.

“Down, subconsciously…

